Vishal REACTS as Madras HC dismisses case filed against him by LYCA; Penalty of Rs 5 lacs charged

A case was filed against actor Vishal and his movie Chakra by Lyca Productions. Now according to reports, Madras HC has dismissed case filed against the actor. Taking to Twitter, Vishal wrote, "Always believed that Justice will Prevail & Truth will Triumph,The False Case against me & #Chakra Movie filed by LYCA has been dismissed by the Hon High Court of Madras today & hav ordered them to pay a penalty of Rs 5 lacs for foisting a false case & harassing me."

Meanwhile, Vishal recently hit the headlines after he injured himself while shooting for a climax action sequence for Vishal31. He reportedly injured his back severely while performing for the climax action sequence of the movie. Vishal is currently working on his 31st film under the direction of debutant Thu Pa Saravanan.

The film also has Yogi Babu in a key character Kavin Raj is the cinematographer for the film. Music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Vishal is backing the project under his own production banner, Vishal Film Factory.