Vishal reacts to wedding news with Lakshmi Menon; Issues a statement

There have been reports lately that Tamil actor Vishal will be tying the knot with actress Lakshmi Menon. Now, the Mark Antony actor reacted to the wedding rumors and called them 'baseless'. The actor also mentioned that he chose to react only because a girl is involved in these rumors.

Vishal took to Twitter and reacted to his wedding rumors as he wrote, "Usually I don’t respond to any fake news or rumors about me coz I feel it’s useless. But now since the rumour about my marriage with Laksmi Menon is doing the rounds, I point blankly deny this and it’s absolutely not true and baseless. The reason behind my response is only because it involves a Girl firstly more than her being an actress. You are invading and spoiling a girl’s private life and maligning her image. It’s not a Bermuda triangle to decode the year, date, time and who I am getting married in the future. Hope sense prevails. When the time comes will announce my marriage officially. God Bless."

The rumors of Vishal and Lakshmi's marriage began last week. Reports stated the two have always been very close friends and it is their friendship that has got them closer.

Vishal denies wedding rumors with Lakshmi Menon

Vishal's marriage rumors

Well, Vishal is always in the headlines for marriage rumors and this is not the first time. Earlier, there were rumors that Vishal is dating Abhinaya, who is known for her role in the film Nadodigal. However, later both denied the rumors. Prior to this, it was said that Vishal and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar were in a relationship. But things turned bitter after the actor's team accused the actress' father R Sarathkumar of abuse of power by sharing an election campaign video for the Nadigar Sangram.

Vishal is one of the most eligible bachelors in Tamil so rumors of his marriage and relationship often make headlines. Well, time will tell who and when the actor is going to marry.

Upcoming films

On the work front, Vishal is waiting for the release of his upcoming film Mark Antony, directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

The film stars Ritu Varma, SJ Suryah and Selvaraghavan in lead roles as well. It is scheduled to be released in cinema halls on September 15, 2023. He also has Thupparivaalan, an action thriller film written and directed by Mysskin.