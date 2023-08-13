Vishal recalls getting almost hit by a truck while shooting for Mark Antony

Vishal had faced a near-death experience while shooting for his latest film, Mark Antony. In a recent interview, the actor discussed this terrifying experience. Vishal revealed in an interview with News18 Showsha that he miraculously escaped almost dying on the film set.

The actor revealed that a truck almost ran over him during the shooting. Vishal shared that a truck almost ran over him in a scene in which he acted alongside SJ Surya. A truck had reportedly lost control and advanced towards the actor. Luckily, the truck deviated and went in the other direction.

He further elaborated that after such a terrifying experience, the actor had told the film’s team that he would want to be left alone for a while. Vishal took ten minutes to regroup, and he was left alone during this time. The actor shared that he was in a trance after the incident took place. Luckily, the actor did not face any physical injuries during this incident.

Vishal’s upcoming film Mark Antony has him co-starring opposite SJ Surya

Adhik Ravichandran will be directing Mark Antony, which will star Vishal and SJ Surya. Vishal has not had a significantly impactful film for a while, and Mark Antony is promising to be a career revival for the actor. The film is set to release next month, with its songs already generating significant hype for the Adhik Ravichandran directorial.

On working with SJ Surya, Vishal said that the former is an inspiration and that the two had bonded very well while shooting for the film together. The actor also revealed that the director of Mark Antony, Adhik Ravichandran, had been following him for around six years, trying to get this story to him. Vishal shared that he was shocked when he heard the script for Mark Antony for the very first time. The actor was so excited that, due to this, he could not sleep that night after being narrated the story by Adhik. Both Vishal and SJ Surya will be playing dual roles in the film.

For the uninitiated, Mark Antony also stars Ritu Varma, Sunil, and K Selvaraghavan. The music for the film has been composed by G V Prakash Kumar.

ALSO READ: Wedding bells soon for Ashok Selvan and co-star Keerthi Pandian? Here's what we know