Vishal relaxes between shoot, enjoys cycling on the sets of Laththi; WATCH

Vishal is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Lathithi at a brisk phase. The actor, who recently suffered fracture, returned to shoot a high octane action sequence in Hyderabad. In between intense shoots, the actor is making sure to take break and relax.

Vishal took to Instagram and shared a video of enjoying cycling on the sets. The actor is happy spending some me time and having fun. Sharing the video, he wrote, #PostShoot..An hour of cycling from the spot of #Laththi followed by a fun session of football & Cricket.On the whole, a kickass workout session of 3 hours.#Motivated." The film's shooting is underway in Hyderabad. The actor seems to be shedding a few kilos for the role and also to achieve a chiseled physique.

According to the reports, the actor is on a vigorous fitness regime and his cycling session was followed by a fun session of football and cricket.

Filmmaker A Vinodkumar's directorial stars Vishal in the role of a cop. The film also stars Sunaina as the leading lady, along with veteran star Prabhu in a crucial role. This upcoming action-drama is financed by Ramana and Nandaa's production house. The story is been penned and written by Pon Parthiban. Sam CS has provided the melody for the project and MBalasubramaniamm is responsible for the cinematography.

