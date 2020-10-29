Vishal to resume work on the upcoming spy thriller Thupparivaalan 2 from November 9?

The latest news reports state that the lead actor Vishal will also be directing the film Thupparivaalan 2 after Mysskin left the project.

The latest news reports on the upcoming film Thupparivaalan 2 state that the team will resume the shoot of the film from November 9. Previously, the film made headlines after director Mysskin walked out of the flick. The news reports state that the director left the film after he had a tiff with the film's lead actor over the budget of the film. Now, the latest news reports state that the lead actor Vishal will also be directing the film, after Mysskin left the project.

The latest news update about the much awaited drama Thupparivaalan 2 states that the cast and crew will once again resume shooting from November 9. The southern actor Vishal will also essay the lead role in the upcoming film Chakra. The news reports on the upcoming Vishal starrer Thupparivaalan 2 state that actors Prasanna, Rahman, Munna Simon, and Adithya Menon will be essaying key roles. The media reports also add how the previous film helmed by Mysskin, Thupparivaalan had featured Vishal in the character of Kaniyan Poongundran who was a private detective.

The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to watching the southern star Vishal back on the silver screen. The news reports on Thupparivaalan 2 further state that music director Ilayaraja is composing music and the camera work is done by Nirav Shah. The fans and followers of Vishal are looking forward to his films.

Credits :TOI

