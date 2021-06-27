Vishal resumes shooting for Vishal31 In Hyderabad; Makers share BTS photos from sets

Vishal31 has resumed shooting post lockdown restrictions and the makers are currently filming action scenes in Hyderabad. Shared BTS pictures on Twitter

Vishal is one of the most popular and unique talents in South Indian cinema. Being an influential actor, Vishal has a loyal fanbase in both the Tamil and Telugu industries. Following the success of Chakra (2021,) Vishal is set to amaze audiences with another suspense thriller tentatively titled Vishal31 with the tagline 'Not a common man'. As the covid lockdown has relaxed, the movie industry is getting back to form with all the precautions.

From June, the team of Vishal31 is rigorously shooting for important scenes in Hyderabad. Vishal31 has resumed shooting post lockdown restrictions and the makers are currently filming action scenes. The makers recently released a few behind the scenes pictures from the sets of #Vishal31 from Hyderabad. In the pictures, Vishal can be seen smiling with bruises on his face and hands. Take a look at the BTS pictures:

Vishal31 is said to be a thriller directed by Thu. Pa. Saravanan. Young Maestro Yuvan Shankar Raja is a music composer.

On the work front, Vishal is currently basking in the success of Chakra, which received huge plaudits from the audience for his uber cool appearance as a cop. Apart from Vishal31, the actor is working on the movie Enemy directed by Anand Shankar. Vishal is also directing the sequel of his superhit 2017 movie Thupparivalan, titled Thupparivalan 2 in which he is also starring as the male lead actor.

