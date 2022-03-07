Vishal to return to the sets of Laththi after recovering from his injuries

Versatile actor Vishal has some exciting news for the fans. After a relaxing trip to Kerala, he will be resuming the shoot for this upcoming flick Laththi. The star took to Twitter and wrote, “I'm BACK! after few weeks of rejuvenation in Kerala.Thanks to Guru Kripa Ayurvedic treatment centre, Peringode. Now all set for tomorrow and ready to be back in action for the final schedule of #Laththi in Hyderabad. GB”.

A few weeks back, Vishal got injured while shooting for the third schedule of Laththi in Hyderabad. He suffered multiple hairline fractures on his hand and finger as he was shooting high-octane action sequences under the direction of renowned stunt master Peter Hein. Sharing a video of the entire episode, the star Tweeted, "Suffered multiple hairline fractures during the filming of this stunt sequence in #Laththi. Off to #Kerala to rejuvenate myself! Will join the crew for the final schedule from March first week 2022. GB."

Check out the post below:

In the meantime, helmed by A Vinodkumar, the cop drama will feature Sunaina as the female lead. Veteran actor Prabhu will also play a pivotal role in the movie. Backed by Ramana and Nandaa's production house, the film will have music composed by Sam CS. Meanwhile, M Balasubramaniem handles the cinematography for the film and Pon Parthiban is penning the dialogues for Vishal’s next.

Releasing in Tamil, Laththi will also be dubbed in Telugu. Vishal will be playing a cop in the project and fans are excited to see the actor in khaki.

