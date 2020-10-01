  1. Home
Vishal’s Chakra: Madras High Court quashes stay order for the film’s release on OTT platform

Now that the OTT release’s stay is lifted by the Madras High Court, it can be expected that the film will be released digitally soon.
Madras high court on Wednesday quashed the stay order for actor Vishal’s upcoming film Chakra to be released on OTT platform directly. The stay order plea was filed by Traident Arts, who produced Vishal’s previous film Action. Now that the OTT release’s stay is lifted, it can be expected that the film will be released on OTT platform soon. For the unversed, the production house claimed that Vishal persuaded them to produce the film at a cost of Rs. 44 crores and also agreed to bear the shortage if the movie does not collect a minimum of Rs.20 crores through theatrical release in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

However, he collected only Rs.7.7 crores in Tamil Nadu and 4 crores in Andhra Pradesh. Hence, the firm demanded Vishal to compensate for the financial loss of about Rs. 8.29 crores. It is reported that Vishal has entered into an agreement to pay for the losses that the firm suffered and also accepted to act in another film produced by Trident Arts and directed by Anandhan.

The film was supposed to be released on May 1. However, the release date was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. Directed by MS Anandan, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra as female leads. Produced by Vishal, under his banner Vishal Film Factory, the film also has Srushti Dange, Manobala and Robo Shankar in key roles. In November 2019, the title and the first look posters were released by ace filmmaker Gautham Menon on his social media handle.

