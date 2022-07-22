Vishal shares his mantra to beat the midweek blues like a boss: Smile because life is beautiful

Vishal has been extremely active on social media lately. Recently, the Veeramae Vaagai Soodum actor took to Twitter and posted a picture donning a formal outfit. The Thupparivaalan star looked all handsome in a light pink shirt and black trousers. He even dropped his mantra to deal with those midweek blues like a true boss, which is, “ Light. Camera. Action. Smile because life is beautiful”.

In the meantime, Vishal will next grace the silver screen with his forthcoming cop drama, Laththi. Ahead of its theatrical release on 15th September this year, the team treated the fans with the Antecedent teaser for the film a couple of days ago. The video commences with a collection of all the notable cop characters in the South industry over the years. It was followed by the grand entry of Vishal as a daring police constable, who knows how to fight for the good. He can be seen dealing with some bad elements of society in his unique style.

Check out the post below:

As Laththi is heavy on high-octane action sequences, Vishal has been severely hurt twice while shooting action scenes for the movie. One of the incidents took place in February this year and the protagonist spend a few weeks in Kerala in order to rejuvenate. Another incident took place recently, however, he was back on the sets shortly to wind up the shoot for Laththi. Peter Hein is onboard the team of this power-packed drama as the stunt choreographer.

Made under the direction of A Vinodkumar, Laththi has been bankrolled by Ramana and Nandaa under the production house Rana Productions. Meanwhile, the movie's cast includes Sunaina as the leading lady. While Sam CS scored the tunes for the film, M Balasubramaniam is the cinematographer for the movie.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on nepotism in Tollywood: When a star kid fails…