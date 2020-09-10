Vishal shares a post comparing Kangana Ranaut to Bhagat Singh; Says 'hats off to your guts'

The Tamil actor wrote in his post that the actress never thought twice to voice her opinions on what is right and wrong. Vishal further says, "hats off to your guts," and went on to compare her with Bhagat Singh.

The Tamil actor Vishal who is known for his action flicks shared a post on his Twitter account wherein he compared actress to Bhagat Singh. The actor wrote in his post that the actress never thought twice to voice her opinions on what is right and what is wrong. Vishal further says, "hats off to your guts," and went on to compare her with freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. He further added that the actress is doing something similar to what the freedom fighter did in the 1920s.

The Tamil action star also states in her tweet that she spoke up and even though the issue was not her personal one she is now facing the wrath of the Government. The action star says that the Queen actress, Kangana Ranaut was setting a very big example. The actor Vishal went on to write in his post that the actress speaking up will surely set a right example when one chooses to speak against the Government when things are not going in the correct direction. Vishal makes it a point to state that what he mentioned in his post applies to common people as well, not just the celebrities.

The actress Kangana Ranaut has been at loggerheads with the Maharashtra Government over the demolition of her Mumbai office. Previously, the actress had compared Mumbai with PoK which did not go down well with the political circle. Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office was demolished citing that it was an illegal construction.

