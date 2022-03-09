Vishal shoots a high octane climax sequence for cop drama Laththi; Video

Tamil star Vishal recently returned to the sets of his upcoming cop drama Laththi after recovering from his injuries during the shoot of the same project a couple of weeks back. Now, the team is shooting for a high-octane action sequence as part of the last schedule of the film.

The actor took to Twitter and shared a behind-the-scenes video of the action-packed shoot and captioned it as, “Elated to be back on the sets for the final schedule of #Laththi as we are canning the high octane climax sequence with @peterheinoffl”. The clip shows fans what goes into filming such high-risk scenes.

Check out the video below:

Vishal suffered multiple hairline fractures on his hand and finger as he was shooting another intense action sequence previously. He went to Kerala to heal in a relaxed environment and came back rejuvenated. The actor will be seen as a police officer in his next project and fans are thrilled to see him as a cop.

Laththi is being directed by A Vinodkumar and stars Sunaina as the leading lady opposite Vishal. Meanwhile, veteran star Prabhu will also be seen playing an important role in the project bankrolled by Ramana and Nandaa's production house. Pon Parthiban has written the script for this action flick. Sam CS has given the background score for the film, while M Balasubramaniem is handling the cinematography.

The venture will originally be released in Tamil along with a dubbed version in Telugu.

