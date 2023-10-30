Vishal, SJ Suryah starrer Mark Antony makers gift Adhik Ravichandran luxury car post film’s success

Mark Antony, which features Vishal and SJ Suryah in the lead roles, was a massive success. The science fiction action comedy film, helmed by Adhik Ravichandran told the tale of two friends turned enemies Mark and Antony.

Science fiction, especially time travel, still remains an under-explored theme in Indian cinema. Adhik Ravichandran handled the theme with ease, providing one of the highest grossing Tamil films in 2023. In the latest update, the producer of the film, Vinod Kumar has gifted the helmer a brand new BMW upon the film’s success. Adhik Ravichandran took to social media to share a video where the producer can be seen handing over the keys to him, and wrote a note for the Mark Antony team as well. The note written by the helmer read:

“Thank you dear @vinod_offl sir So sweet of you to gift me this beautiful BMW, Such a kind gesture Sir; Thank you my dear Mark Antony @VishalKOfficial anna for making this happen with dear Jackie Pandian @iam_SJSuryah sir + @gvprakash sirs massacre; @selvaraghavan sir, @suneeltollywood sir, @editorvijay, @AbinandhanR, @RVijaimurugan This success belongs to our team”

Check out the post below:

About Mark Antony

Mark Antony has Vishal essaying the dual roles of Antony and Mark, while SJ Suryah plays the two roles of Jackie Pandian and Madhan Pandian. The film also features Ritu Varma, Sunil, Selvaraghavan, YG Mahendran, Abhinaya, Redin Kingsley and more in prominent roles.

The film deals with a scientist inventing a time machine in 1975, and how Mark stumbles onto it. Mark uses the device to get in touch with his late father, who he initially despises as he believes he was the reason his mother passed away. However, the time travel experience unveils the truth, leading to an engaging narrative, that Adhik Ravichadran has told in a manner that is sure to bring the audience to the edge of their seats.

The film has been produced by S. Vinod Kumar under the banner of Mini Studio, and the music for the film has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The cinematography department has been handled by Abinandhan Ramanujam, while Vijay Velukutty handles the editing side of things.

ALSO READ: 7 best Tamil crime thriller movies on OTT: Vikram Vedha to Por Thozhil