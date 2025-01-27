Vishal slams director Mysskin for his controversial comments on Ilaiyaraaja: 'It has become a habit'

Director Mysskin recently made headlines after making controversial remarks about Ilaiyaraaja. During an event for the film Bottle Radha, he stated that many people had become alcoholic after listening to the legendary composer's music. Later, he apologized for the same; however, Vishal slammed the filmmaker and his apology.

The actor said that it has become his habit of apologizing after such situations. In a video shared by Cinema Vikatan, he talked to the media and said, "This has become a habit; what can we do about it?" He further added that some people can never change their nature.

Vishal said that Mysskin cannot disrespect Ilaiyaraaja, and his music has helped people in several ways. "Through his songs, many people have come out of depression," he added. The Madha Gaja Raja actor went on to say that Ilaiyaraaja's music is in everyone's blood and no one has the right to say such things to him.

For the unversed, at the teaser launch event of Bad Girl, Mysskin issued an apology and addressed the issue. He said, "I begin by apologizing to lyricist Thamarai, though she had criticized me earlier. I extend my apology to director Lenin Bharathi, actor Aruldoss, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, and my producer Thanu as well. Even to the friend who commented about throwing a shoe at me, I express regret."

Mysskin clarified that some of his earlier comments were misunderstood and explained that they were meant to be humorous. He opened up about his respect for cinema and pointed out that his films consistently carry social messages and love. He concluded by offering a sincere apology and asking for forgiveness for his earlier remarks.

Vishal and Mysskin previously collaborated on the 2017 film Thupparivaalan. The action thriller was a success. However, reports suggest that things soured between the two due to differences in opinion. The movie also featured Vinay Rai and Prasanna in prominent roles.

