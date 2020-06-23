Vishal starrer Chakra’s first look and trailer glimpse of the thriller are out; WATCH

Along with the trailer glimpse, it was revealed that the film’s trailer will be revealed soon.

Kollywood star Vishal took to his Twitter pace and revealed the first look poster of his upcoming film Chakra. Along with the first look, a glimpse of the film’s trailer was also released by the actor. The glimpse of the trailer was received with a loud cheer from the audience. Along with the trailer glimpse, it was revealed that the film’s trailer will be revealed soon. This will be Vishal's first release of 2020. The film was supposed to be released on May 1. Directed by MS Anandan, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra as female leads.

In November 2019, the title and the first look posters were released by ace filmmaker Gautham Menon on his social media handle. It is being reported that the film will have Vishal playing the role of an army officer. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for the film and cinematography by Balasubramaniam. Produced by Vishal, under his banner Vishaal Film Factory, the film also has Srushti Dange, Manobala, and Robo Shankar in key roles. Now the makers have resumed with the editing works of the film.

Chakra is the second part of Vishal’s megahit film Irumbu Thirai. Meanwhile, Vishal also has Thupparivaalan 2 in his kitty. Thupparivaalan 2 was directed by Mysskin in the beginning. Later, the director went off-board and actor Vishal, who is producing the film under his home banner Vishal Film Factory is directing the remaining portions. The film has Prasanna, Suhasini for key roles.

