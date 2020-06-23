  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vishal starrer Chakra’s first look and trailer glimpse of the thriller are out; WATCH

Along with the trailer glimpse, it was revealed that the film’s trailer will be revealed soon.
9919 reads Mumbai
Vishal starrer Chakra’s first look and trailer glimpse of the thriller are out; WATCHVishal starrer Chakra’s first look and trailer glimpse of the thriller are out; WATCH
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kollywood star Vishal took to his Twitter pace and revealed the first look poster of his upcoming film Chakra. Along with the first look, a glimpse of the film’s trailer was also released by the actor. The glimpse of the trailer was received with a loud cheer from the audience. Along with the trailer glimpse, it was revealed that the film’s trailer will be revealed soon. This will be Vishal's first release of 2020. The film was supposed to be released on May 1. Directed by MS Anandan, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra as female leads.

In November 2019, the title and the first look posters were released by ace filmmaker Gautham Menon on his social media handle. It is being reported that the film will have Vishal playing the role of an army officer. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for the film and cinematography by Balasubramaniam. Produced by Vishal, under his banner Vishaal Film Factory, the film also has Srushti Dange, Manobala, and Robo Shankar in key roles. Now the makers have resumed with the editing works of the film.

Also Read: Thupparivaalan 2: Vishal’s first look from the most awaited thriller revealed; Check it out

Chakra is the second part of Vishal’s megahit film Irumbu Thirai. Meanwhile, Vishal also has Thupparivaalan 2 in his kitty. Thupparivaalan 2 was directed by Mysskin in the beginning. Later, the director went off-board and actor Vishal, who is producing the film under his home banner Vishal Film Factory is directing the remaining portions. The film has Prasanna, Suhasini for key roles.

Watch the glimpse here:

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement