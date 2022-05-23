Vishal starrer cop drama Laththi to be out in cinema halls on April 12

Vishal will next appear on the big screens with the cop drama, Laththi. The project which is being made under the direction of debutant filmmaker A Vinodkumar, has finally got a release date. Laththi will come to the theatres on 12 August. Sharing the news, Vishal wrote on Twitter, "Get ready to witness #Laththi in theatres worldwide from #August12th 2022. Stay tuned for my Chapter Of #Enmity."

The venture is nearing completion with the post-production work underway in full force. The film will see Sunaina as the female lead with veteran actor Prabhu essaying a crucial role. The protagonist in the film will be police inspector S Muruganantham. Financed by Ramana and Nandaa's production house, the film will feature tunes composed by Sam CS.

M Balasubramaniem has looked after the cinematography of the movie and Pon Parthiepan has written the dialogues. For the unversed, this is Vishal's 12th movie with the composer.

The shooting for Laththi began in September 2021. The project is expected to have some high-octane stunt sequences which have been choreographed by the celebrated stunt master Peter Hein. While shooting one of these sequences, the actor got injured and received multiple fractures on his hand. After rejuvenating for some time in Kerala, Vishal bounced back to work and completed the film's shoot.

The first look of the film was unveiled in April and showed Vishal as a daredevil cop. The picture had his back facing the camera and his uniform all stained with blood. Several laser guns are also aimed at him. The actor is donning the Khaki yet again in his next. The actor has previously impressed the fans with his ferocious avatar in a uniform many times.

In the meantime, Vishal last appeared in Thu Pa Saravanan's directorial action thriller Veeramae Vaagai Soodum. The movie was released in theatres on 4 February.

