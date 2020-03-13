Vishal starrer Thupparivaalan 2 controversy: Vels Film International comes to Mysskin’s rescue

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Vels Film International took to their Twitter space and stated that they would be happy to bankroll director Mysskin's films, following actor Vishal's allegations against the director.

While Mysskin and Vishal are occupying the headlines almost every day following the recent controversy surrounding Thupparivaalan 2. They both have been taking to social media to hit out on each other. While revealing the film’s first look poster, Vishal had also posted on Twitter that no producer should bankroll Mysskin’s movies. This Tweet received more attention. Vels Film International retweeted the Tweet, tagging Mysskin, stating that they would have no problem bankrolling Mysskin’s movies.

In their Tweet, they wrote, “#Mysskin Sir, We always believe in you and your script, #Vels is ready when you are ready!!!”. Vishal’s Tweet read, “The sole purpose of the statement is not to tarnish one's image but is only to make sure that nobody falls prey to such people especially Producers. Seeking your blessings & wishes for my directorial debut & hoping to do the best as a Director.”

For the unversed, Thupparivaalan 2 was directed by Mysskin in the beginning. Later, the director went off-board and actor Vishal, who is producing the film under his home banner Vishal Film Factory is directing the remaining portions. While Vishal stated that Mysskin had demanded Rs 60 crore more to finish the film, Mysskin’s statements mentioned that the actor had never treated him respectfully, due to which he himself came out of the film. Vishal will also be seen as the lead actor in the film. The film will also have actors Prasanna, Lovely Singh, Nassar, Gautami and Rahman in key roles.

