Vishal starrer Thupparivaalan 2 shooting gets wrapped up in London

Thupparivaalan 2's production house Vishal Film Factory took to Twitter and announced that the shooting schedule of the Mysskin's directorial has been wrapped up in London.

After the makers of Thupparivaalan 2 revealed a picture of the key cast, now they have revealed on Twitter that the shooting schedule in London has been wrapped up and the team is heading to India for their next shooting schedule. Directed by Mysskin with Vishal in the main lead, the first part of the film was a huge hit. The first installment of the film was based on detective Kaniyan Poongundran’s challenges in solving mysterious cases. The film did well at the box office and it received positive response from critics.

Sharing a picture of the cast from the airport, Vishal’s production house captioned the Tweet, “& that's a wrap for the Ist leg of the shoot @ UK for #Thupparivaalan2 #Detective2” (sic). The makers also shared a photo, in which the lead cast including Vishal, Nanda, Prasanna and a few others were seen posing a cool pose. They had captioned the picture, ‘After an hectic shoot, the weekend is finally here @ U.K. #Thupparivaalan2 #Detective2 (sic)’.

& that's a wrap for the Ist leg of the shoot @ UK for #Thupparivaalan2 #Detective2 pic.twitter.com/If8B3hM7Qk — Vishal Film Factory (@VffVishal) December 21, 2019

The film is bankrolled by Vishal’s production house Vishal Film Factory. Earlier, actor Prasanna shared a video, in which he was seen working out with actor Vishal. Other than the lead cast, the film also has Rahman, Gautami playing important roles. Meanwhile, Mysskin’s next film Psycho, which has Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead role, is all set to hit the big screens on January 24, 2020. Billed to be a psychological thriller, the film has Nithya Menen and Aditi Rao Hydari as the female leads. Ram, Singampuli, Shaji Chen will also be seen playing key roles in the film.

