Vishal starrer Veeramae Vaagai Soodum's release date out

Action hero Vishal’s upcoming action-drama Veeramae Vaagai Soodum is all set to release worldwide in Telugu and Tamil on 4 February. The actor shared the news via Twitter, “#VeeramaeVaagaiSoodum & #Saamanyudu is all set to hit the screens from February 4th, GB.” Coming to the poster which he shared with the post, the star is seen in an action-packed avatar.

The debut project of Thu Pa Saravanan has been making the right noise. The film’s teaser and trailer have created a lot of buzz among both, the Telugu and Tamil speaking audience.

Check out the post below:

Dimple Hayathi will be seen playing the leading lady while Yogi Babu, Baburaj Jacob, PA Tulasi, and Raveena Ravi played crucial roles. Kavin Raj has handled the cinematography for the film, while Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music.

Like the title suggests, Vishal will be playing the role of a common man in the upcoming film. The trailer of the film talks about a man who is unable to find any fault in the justifiable homicide and he announces a fight against the powerful people who are responsible for destroying commoners. The project has been backed by Vishal himself under his home banner of Vishal Film Factory. Meanwhile, the Telugu version of the film is titled Saamanyudu.