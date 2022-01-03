Vishal starrer Veerame Vaagai Soodum shoot wrapped up; Film release preponed to 14 January

Tamil star Vishal has wrapped up the shoot for his next film with Thu Pa Saravanan titled as Veerame Vaagai Soodum. Announcing the exiting news the actor said “& that’s the wrap for #VeerameVaagaiSoodum…Mesmerizing 2nd Single sung by our young maestro @thisisysr, Coming soon !!” He also posted a group photo with the crew and cast of the highly anticipated film.

The action thriller flick has been produced by Vishal under the banner of Vishal Film Factory. The film features Vishal and Dimple Hayathi in the lead roles, along with Yogi Babu and Baburaj. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the background score of the film, while Kavin Raj has handled the cinematography. N B Srikanth is responsible for editing and Vishal Film Factory will be distributing the project. Vishal’s next is scheduled to be released in theatres on 14 January 2022. Meanwhile, the first single from the flick "Rise Of A Common Man" was released on 22 December 2021 and is liked by the viewers.

Check out the post below: