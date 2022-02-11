Vishal suffers hairline fracture while shooting for stunt sequences in upcoming film Laththi

Tamil actor Vishal suffered a major injury while shooting for his next film Laththi. He suffered multiple hairline fractures during the shoot of the stunt sequence in Hyderabad. Reportedly, the actor will head off to Kerala for three weeks to rest and relax. After he gets well, the next shooting schedule of the film is likely to begin.

The actor took to his Twitter handle and shared the video of the stunt scene to share the news of being injured. Going from the video itself, the scene looks intense with heavy running and action. Sharing a video, Vishal posted, "Suffered multiple hairline fractures during the filming of this stunt sequence in #Laththi. Off to #Kerala to rejuvenate myself! Will join the crew for the final schedule from March first week 2022. GB."

Watch video here:

Vishal will join the final schedule of Lathithi on March first week, 2022. The movie is helmed by A Vinodkumar and has Sunaina in the lead role. Produced by Ramana and Nandaa's production house, the film has Sam CS doing the music and M Balasubramaniem handling the cinematography.

Meanwhile, Vishal was last seen Veerame Vagai Soodum, which premiered on February 4, opened to just Rs. 7.40 crores approximately amid mixed reviews. With dismal numbers at the box office, the cop thriller received an average response on Friday.

