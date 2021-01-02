Vishal to team up with debutant Saravanan for a bilingual flick: Report

Vishal is waiting for the release of his upcoming movie titled Chakra. Meanwhile, he is said to have signed yet another project.

Vishal’s fans have been eagerly waiting for him to announce his next project soon. Meanwhile, his upcoming movie Chakra will be rolled out on an OTT platform soon but the makers are yet to announce its release date yet. In the meantime, there is some good news for all the ardent fans of the South star. He is said to have signed his next project and it will be directed by debutant Saravanan who rose to fame because of his short film.

The latter had produced Edhu Thevaiyo Adhuvey Dharmam that not only earned critical acclaim but also won multiple awards. Numerous members of the film fraternity including Rajkumar and Sheela of Draupathi fame have also reportedly praised the short. For the unversed, the pictures and videos of the launch of the upcoming project helmed by Saravanan have also been doing rounds on social media immediately after its announcement. Moreover, it will be a bilingual flick that will be made in Tamil and Telugu.

Check out the video below:

Apart from this yet-to-be-titled project, Vishal also has Thupparivaalan’s sequel in the pipeline. Moreover, this movie will also mark his directorial debut. As has been mentioned above, he is also awaiting the release of Chakra directed by MS Anandan. The South actor’s last released movie was Action that was directed by Sundar C. He was cast opposite Tamannaah in the action drama that was produced by R. Ravindran. Apart from them, the movie also featured Aishwarya Lekshmi, Akanksha Puri, Yogi Babu, and others in pivotal roles.

Credits :Twitter

