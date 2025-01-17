Vishal to debut in a concert after massive response to his song My Dear Loveru from Madha Gaja Raja; ‘Hope audience won't hurl stones…’

Vishal starrer movie Madha Gaja Raja is running successfully in theaters after being released on January 12, 2025. As the film marked Vishal’s debut as a singer, now it seems that the actor might soon be making his first appearance in a concert as well.

In the recent success event of the film, Vishal was seen talking about how the movie’s musician Vijay Antony is conducting a concert. The former conveyed that the musician wants him to sing the song “My Dear Loveru” from the movie Madha Gaja Raja after the massive response the song received.

Conveying the same, Vishal said, “I have played cricket at the YMCA hall, worked out there, and even organized an event for Ilaiyaraaja. Now, my friend Vijay Antony wants me to sing at his concert at the same place. I am very happy because I’m given such an opportunity.”

Having a fun banter onstage, Vijay added how his concert would conclude with Vishal singing the song My Dear Loveru. Adding more comments on the same, the actor added, “This is the fate of Tamil Nadu people. I just hope the audience won’t hurl stones at me after hearing me sing. We should ask the police to clear such harmful objects from the area.”

For those who don’t know, the movie Madha Gaja Raja marked Vishal’s debut as a singer with the song My Dear Loveru. The track composed by Vijay Antony was already a viral meme across the Tamil audience and now, the song has become quite a sensation after the film’s release.

Advertisement

Moving forward, the movie Madha Gaja Raja is currently running in theaters despite having a delayed release of 12 years. The movie directed by Sundar C features the tale of childhood friends who reunite for a wedding.

However, their reunion is met with a spontaneous conflict, urging them to face it together. The action-comedy flick starring Vishal in the lead role also has actors like Santhanam, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and many more in key roles.

ALSO READ: Alangu OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Gunanidhi, Kaali Venkat starrer action thriller