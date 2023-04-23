Vishal to join hands with hitmaker Hari next: Title poster raises intrigue

Vishal, who has been going through some legal trouble recently regarding his future releases due to a long pending financial fine case, has announced his next film. The film which will be the actor’s 34th film is being directed by “Singham” fame Hari, who is known as the go-to guy for action entertainers. The yet untitled film is being referred to as “Vishal 34” and is expected to be a high-voltage action film, like the director’s previous works. The team has released the official announcement poster for the project and the poster has been going viral for its unique design and font used to mention the title. The poster features the title written in a weird metallic font surrounded by a stethoscope and a bunch of weapons all arranged in the pouter frame in perfect alignment.



The poster for Vishal 34 has raises some intrigue

The poster has raised a lot of intrigue on social media with the unique design and the arrangement of knives, guns, and police cuffs in the frame. Going by the poster, the film is sure to be a violent, action-oriented film that involves the police force in some way. This is interesting since the director Hari is known for his now cult action franchises with heroes who are cops taking on the system directly with films like the “Singham” series and “Saami” films, which have all been blockbuster successes and contributed much to the stardom of the lead actors. The team has not revealed any of the supporting cast for the film and an official confirmation on that front is awaited.



Upcoming Films

Vishal was last seen in the cop thriller Laththi which did not do well at the box office. He is currently shooting for Mark Anthony. The film directed by Adhik Ravichandran, features Ritu Varma, Abhinaya, and S. J. Suryah in supporting roles. The fate of the film will be decided based on the next court verdict. He is also busy with the works of the sequel Thupparivaalan 2, which he will be directing as well as acting in due to creative differences with the original director Mysskin The film will also mark Vishal’s directorial debut and the film has also been stalled for the time being due to financial issues.

