Vishal visits Puneeth Rajkumar's residence to pay his respects to the late actor; Meets Shivarajkumar

Not only the Kannada film fraternity, but actors from other industries had also paid their tributes to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar and his incredible contributions through films and social work. Earlier today, late Tamil actor Vishal flew to Bengaluru to meet Puneeth's family. He also met Puneeth Rajkumar’s brother and actor Shivarajkumar. A few photos of Vishal and Shivarajkumar engrossed in a conversation have surfaced on social media.

Vishal also shared a couple of photos and wrote, "Still not able to get over the fact that #PuneethRajkumar is not with us anymore." A few days ago, Tamil actor Suriya paid his tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar at his memorial in Bengaluru. He broke down into tears while paying his last respect at Kanteerava Studios.

Check out Vishal's tweet below:

Still not able to get over the fact that #PuneethRajkumar is not with us anymore. pic.twitter.com/FS8EBKG9M3 — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) November 17, 2021

Kannada cinema's Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away due to cardiac arrest on October 29. He was 46 years old and is survived by his wife, Ashwini Revanth and two daughters, Drithi and Vandhitha.

More than 10 Lakh fans stood in the queue only to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor for one last time.