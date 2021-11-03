Vishal visits Tirumala Tirupati temple to seek blessings ahead of his film Enemy's release; SEE PHOTOS

by Khushboo Ratda   |  Updated on Nov 03, 2021 08:19 PM IST  |  29K
   
Vishal visits Tirumala Tirupati
Vishal visits Tirumala Tirupati temple to seek blessings ahead of his film Enemy's release; SEE PHOTOS
Advertisement

Enemy starring Vishal and Arya in the lead roles is releasing on 4 November. Directed by Anand Shankar, the upcoming film also has actors including Mrinalini Ravi, Mamta Mohandas, Thambi Ramaiah, and Karunakaran. Ahead of the big release, Vishal visited Tirumala Tirupati temple to seek blessings. 

A few photos of the actor posing with his fans outside the temple have surfaced on social media. One can see, Vishal is sporting a white shirt with mundu and a red shawl. He was all smiles while posing with the fans, who had been waiting to catch a glimpse of him outside the temple. 

Take a look: 

Recently at the pre-release event, Vishal thanked his best friend Arya. Vishal said, "He is a hard worker and magnanimously agreed to be a part of the film. In one of the action scenes, he actually slapped me." 

Arya then said, "Vishal is a good friend. He suggested me to listen to the story. I liked both the characters. Vishal was magnanimous to request the filmmaker to load my character with punch dialogues." 

Also Read: Vishal gets emotional and promises to take care of education of late Puneeth Rajkumar's 1800 students 

Advertisement

Credits: Twitter


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Lilliput 10.1

Lilliput 10.1" Fa1016/c Ips Fhd 1000:1 Hdmi/vga Supports 4k 30hz Glass+glass Tec...

$259.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile Slot)

Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile S...

$249.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12

Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12" Lcd Writing Tablet Doodle Board,...

$22.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replacement Metal Wristband Strap With 2 Pack Bling Pc Protective Cover For Iwatch Series 6/5/4(pink)

Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replaceme...

$19.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

$29.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

$298.00
$345.50 (14%)
 Buy Now
Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, Compatible With Iphone, Samsung Cell Phone, Tablet, Ipad, Nintendo Switch, Kindle, Up To 10 Inch Screen (black)

Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, C...

$10.00
$15.99 (37%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

$1,099.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Canon International Eos 4000d Dslr Camera With Ef-s 18-55mm F/3.5-5.6 Iii Lens & Deluxe Accessory Bundle - Includes: Sandisk Ultra 128gb Memory Card, 2x Seller Replacement Lpe10 Batteries, & Much More

Canon International Eos 4000d Dslr Camera With Ef-s 18-55mm F/3.5-5.6 Iii Lens &...

$469.95
(%)
 Buy Now
V!per 7153v 1-way 5-button Supercode Replacement Remote For 5701 Us Seller

V!per 7153v 1-way 5-button Supercode Replacement Remote For 5701 Us Seller

$39.99
(%)
 Buy Now
View All