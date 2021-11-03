Vishal visits Tirumala Tirupati temple to seek blessings ahead of his film Enemy's release; SEE PHOTOS

Enemy starring Vishal and Arya in the lead roles is releasing on 4 November. Directed by Anand Shankar, the upcoming film also has actors including Mrinalini Ravi, Mamta Mohandas, Thambi Ramaiah, and Karunakaran. Ahead of the big release, Vishal visited Tirumala Tirupati temple to seek blessings.

A few photos of the actor posing with his fans outside the temple have surfaced on social media. One can see, Vishal is sporting a white shirt with mundu and a red shawl. He was all smiles while posing with the fans, who had been waiting to catch a glimpse of him outside the temple.

Take a look:

Recently at the pre-release event, Vishal thanked his best friend Arya. Vishal said, "He is a hard worker and magnanimously agreed to be a part of the film. In one of the action scenes, he actually slapped me."

Arya then said, "Vishal is a good friend. He suggested me to listen to the story. I liked both the characters. Vishal was magnanimous to request the filmmaker to load my character with punch dialogues."

