Vishal wraps up the shoot for his cop drama Laththi and celebrates with the team; WATCH

Vishal and the team of the upcoming cop drama Laththi have completed the shoot of their next. Informing about the same, the Veeramae Vaagai Soodum actor tweeted, "And! That's a wrap for #Laththi. Coming soon worldwide in theatres near you." His post even included a video, where the team can be seen giving a shout-out as they pose together. Laththi is slated to be out in the cinema halls on the 15th of September this year.

This Tamil action entertainer was previously scheduled to release on 12th August this year, however, it was pushed as the star got hurt on the sets more than once. Touted to be a cop drama, this much-awaited project is believed to be high on VFX and high-octane action sequences. The protagonist was injured twice while filming some difficult stuns for Laththi. His first accident took place in February this year and he went to Kerala to rejuvenate. Later, the second mishap took place recently. Nevertheless, Vishal was back to work soon after.



First-time director A Vinodkumar has helmed this action entertainer, bankrolled by Ramana and Nandaa under their production house Rana Productions. Sunaina has been paired opposite Vishal in the film as the leading lady. Meanwhile, Pon Parthiban has provided the gripping script for this drama.

Now, coming to the film's technical crew, Sam CS is onboard the team as the music composer, and M Balasubramaniam is the cinematographer.

In the meantime, Vishal has kept the movie buffs hooked to the venture by dropping numerous sneak peeks from the action flick on his social media handle. It seems like he will play a courageous cop in his next.

