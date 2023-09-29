Vishal’s allegations against CBFC: AICWA requests PM Narendra Modi, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur to take action

Vishal, the famous Tamil actor-producer recently took social media by storm with his strong allegations against CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) Mumbai. According to the actor, the officials of CBFC Mumbai demanded a bribe of Rs. 6.5 Lakh from him to finish the censor formalities of the Hindi dubbed version of his latest film, Mark Antony.

After he raised severe against CBFC Mumbai, Vishal also revealed valid proofs that validate his claims. The Mark Antony actor's move has clearly created quite a stir among both the film fanatics and the governing bodies. After the I&B Ministry reacted to the issue with an official statement, the AICWA (All Indian Cine Workers Association) has now released an official statement, requesting strict action.

AICWA extends support to Vishal; Releases official statement

After Vishal unveiled valid proofs that validate his allegations against CBFC Mumbai, AICWA extended their support to the actor-producer with an official statement released on the association's official X (formerly Twitter) handle. The association also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I&B Minister Anurag Thakur to take strict action against the CBFC officials who are involved in corruption and demanded that the board Chairman Prasoon Joshi resign immediately.

"Vishal's revelation about this #Corruption implies that such incidents might have occurred with other #Producers as well, and if not addressed promptly, it may continue in the future. Therefore, it is crucial to thoroughly Investigate all Officials and Agents involved and ensure Strict consequences to prevent such occurrences," reads the statement.

"The All Indian Cine Workers Association (#AICWA) urges Bharat Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, and the Minister of Broadcasting & Telecommunications, Shri Anurag Thakur, to Investigate this incident and take strict action against the Culprits. Whoever the official in CBFC is openly accepting #Bribes must be held accountable, and immediate #Resignation of CBFC Chairman Shri Prasoon Joshi is necessary," the AICWA's statement further reads.

Have a look at AICWA's X (formerly Twitter) post, below:

About Mark Antony

The time travel period drama, which is helmed by Adhik Ravichandran, features Vishal in a double role as Antony, and his son, Mark. SJ Suryah, the renowned actor-filmmaker played the lead antagonist in the film, which features a stellar star cast including Sunil, Selvaraghavan, Ritu Varma, Abhinaya, Nizhalgal Ravi, Redin Kingsley, YG Mahendran, and many others in the supporting roles.

ALSO READ: I&B Ministry reacts to Vishal's Rs 6.5 lacs CBFC bribe allegation in Mark Antony Hindi censorship