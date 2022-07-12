Vishal's Laththi postponed due to his multiple injuries; Film gets a new release date

Vishal's Laththi postponed due to his multiple injuries; Film gets a new release date
Vishal's much talked Tamil film Laththi got postponed. The film, which was initially scheduled to release on August 12, has got postponed due to Vishal's multiple injuries while shooting and heavy VFX work for action sequences. The film's post production work is also remaining. The makers announced that Laththi will now release now September 15.

Due to Vishal's back to back injuries while shooting, the final schedule, which was set to wrap up in the July second week itself also got halted abruptly and with post production work also left, the makers decided to push the release date further. Now, Laththi will now clash at the box office with Jayaram Ravi's Agilan and Silambarasan TR's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu on September 15.

On July 4, while the actor was shooting for the intense action final schedule, he hurt his hand and the shooting abruptly got canceled for a few days. This action sequence is believed to be important to the film as it will be the introduction of Vishal's character. Previously, in February too, Vishal got injured while shooting for Laththi and suffered major multiple hairline fractures during the shoot of the stunt sequence in Hyderabad.

Laththi is helmed by A Vinodkumar and has Sunaina in the lead role. Produced by Ramana and Nandaa's production house, the film has Sam CS doing the music and M Balasubramaniam handling the cinematography. M Balasubramaniem looked after the cinematography of the movie and Pon Parthiepan has written the dialogues.

