Vishal's Laththi postponed due to his multiple injuries; Film gets a new release date

Vishal's much talked Tamil film Laththi got postponed. The film, which was initially scheduled to release on August 12, has got postponed due to Vishal's multiple injuries while shooting and heavy VFX work for action sequences. The film's post production work is also remaining. The makers announced that Laththi will now release now September 15.

Due to Vishal's back to back injuries while shooting, the final schedule, which was set to wrap up in the July second week itself also got halted abruptly and with post production work also left, the makers decided to push the release date further. Now, Laththi will now clash at the box office with Jayaram Ravi's Agilan and Silambarasan TR's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu on September 15.