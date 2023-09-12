Vishal's Mark Antony to release on September 15 as planned; Court removes restraint orders

Vishal's Tamil film Mark Antony is all set to release on September 15 as planned. Yes, the Madras High Court has removed the stay order and gave a judgment of no objection release. The actor took to Twitter and shared the news to his fans with much excitement just a few days before release.

Vishal took to his social media handle and announced that Mark Antony is all clear to release. He wrote, "No objection in court to release the movie #MarkAntony, Stay vacated.#MarkAntony all set to release on Sep 15th Worldwide and 22nd in Hindi, GB #MarkAntonyFromSep15 #WorldOfMarkAntony."

The film's producer Vinod Kumar, was relieved of the court's order as took to Twitter and wrote, on his social media handle, "The restraining stay order earlier given by the Honourable High court of Madras against “Mark Antony” is Removed. The movie is releasing on September 15th, coming Friday as per planned. Thank God."

Lyca Productions plea to ban Vishal's Mark Antony release has been dismissed

Vishal and Lyca Productions' legal battle

Earlier, the Madras High Court issued the ban on Vishal's film after Lyca Productions filed a plea to recover the sum owed by Vishal. The legal battle between Vishal and Lyca Productions has been going on for a while now. Vishal took a loan from popular cinema financier Anbuchezhiyan of Gopuram Films to produce films on behalf of his company. However, he failed to repay the loan, which led Lyca Productions to file a case against him. Ever since then, the production has been trying to put ban on his films.



About Mark Antony

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Mark Antony is billed to be a science-fiction comedy and the expectations from the film are particularly high. Mark Antony features Ritu Varma as the female protagonist and SJ Suryah in lead role as well. Actor cum music director G V Prakash Kumar has composed the soundtrack for the film.

As Raghava Lawrence's Chandramukhi 2 backed out from the September 15 release, Mark Antony will have a solo release this Friday, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. This is much needed for Vishal as his previous films Laththi, and Veerame Vaagai Soodavum, failed to make a mark at the box office.

