Vishal's Monday Motivation mantra will bring out the kid in you just like him; See PHOTO

Monday represents a new beginning, a fresh start and we all need something a little extra to get through the first day of the week. Treating all who suffer from Monday blues, Vishal has dropped a motivational post for his fans. Dropping a happy picture in a green shirt and skin-colored trousers, he tweeted, "Bring the Kid in U !! Always try harder. Dream bigger and do better. Starting the week with a good thought and positivity."

On the work front, the Tamil actor is busy with his forthcoming cop drama, Laththi. For those who do not know, Vishal got injured on the sets of his next twice. Both times he was shooting for an action sequence when he hurt himself. Nevertheless, he bounced back from the injuries like a true hero and is now finishing up the remaining work for Laththi. These stunts in question have been choreographed by Peter Hein.

Check out the post below:

Laththi has Sunaina as the female lead. This will be filmmaker Vijay's first attempt at the direction. Financed by Ramana and Nandaa's production house, this action entertainer is believed to be out in theatres on 12 August this year. Now, coming to the film's technical crew, Sam CS is the music director for the movie, and M Balasubramaniem is the Cinematographer. Meanwhile, Pon Parthiepan has penned the dialogues for Laththi.

Vishal has been sharing several sneak peeks from the venture on social media, and by the looks of it, it seems that he will be seen as a daredevil cop who does not back down from a fight, whatever the case may be.

Also Read: After London, Ajith Kumar goes to Paris; Watch the actor meet and greet his fans near Eiffel Tower