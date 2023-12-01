Vishal's new film gets a title: Rathnam first shot teaser will leave you STUNNED

It has been 19 years since Vishal first joined the film industry. The actor has given some of the most entertaining films over the years, like Sandakozhi, Enemy, and most recently, Mark Antony. It was revealed earlier this year that the actor would reunite with filmmaker Hari for his 34th film.

In the latest update, the makers of the film have taken to social media to unveil the film's title. They revealed that the film will be called Rathnam and also shared the first shot teaser of the film. The 2-minute and 18-second video features a flurry of trucks barging into a rural village. The protagonist, Vishal, steps out of one of the trucks and walks over to the antagonist, beheading him in front of the deity as if seeking revenge from him.

Check out the teaser below:

More about the film

Rathnam marks the third collaboration between Vishal and director Hari, after the 2006 film Thamarabharani and the 2014 film Poojai. It has been revealed that Priya Bhavani Shankar will also be playing the female lead in the movie.

As per speculation, Rathnam will also include prominent names like Gautham Vasudev Menon, Samuthirakani, and Yogi Babu in prominent roles; however, official confirmation is awaited. The film has been produced by Stone Bench Films and Zee Studios, in collaboration with Invenio Origin. The music for the film has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while M Sukumar of Kaaki Sattai fame cranks the camera. TS Jay has been roped in as the editor as well.

Vishal on the work front

Vishal was last seen in the science fiction action comedy film Mark Antony alongside SJ Suryah. The film is helmed by Adhik Ravichandran and also features Ritu Varma, Selvaraghavan, YG Mahendran, and others in prominent roles.

Mark Antony is bankrolled by Mini Studios, while the music for the film has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Abhinandan Ramanujan and Vijay Velukutty took care of the film’s cinematography and editing departments respectively. The film garnered widespread positive responses from fans and critics alike.

