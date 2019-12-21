Vishal's Thupparivalan 2 makers share a stunning picture of cast from the sets in London!

Makers of Thupparivalan 2 took to Twitter and shared a picture of the cast from the sets of the movie in London.

South star Vishal, who is busy with the shooting for the sequel of Thupparivalan, titled Thupparivalan 2 in London, is being seen on photos and videos shared by his co-workers. Directed by Mysskin, the first part was a huge hit. The film was based on detective Kaniyan Poongundran’s challenges in solving mysterious cases. The film did well st the box office and it received positive response from critics. Vishal’s production house is bankrolling the sequel and they took to social media and released a picture of the crew from London.

The shoot of the film is going in full swing in London. In the picture shared by Vishal Film Factory, the lead cast including Vishal, Nanda, Prasanna and a few others can be seen posing a cool pose. They had captioned the picture, ‘After an hectic shoot, the weekend is finally here @ U.K. #Thupparivaalan2 #Detective2 (sic)’

After an hectic shoot, the weekend is finally here @ U.K. #Thupparivaalan2 #Detective2 pic.twitter.com/lnPR4Ah2VC — Vishal Film Factory (@VffVishal) December 20, 2019

Other than the lead cast, the film also has Rahman, Gautami playing important roles. Recently, a video shared by actor Prasanna took the internet by storm. In the video, Prasanna can be seen working out along with Vishal. Meanwhile, Mysskin’s next film Psycho, which has Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead role, is all set to hit the big screens on January 24, 2020. Billed to be a psychological thriller, the film has Nithya Menen and Aditi Rao Hydari as the female leads. Ram, Singampuli, Shaji Chen will also be seen playing key roles in the film.

