Vishal's upcoming film Chakra to release in December 2020?

The latest buzz in the southern film industry states that the Vishal starrer could release in the month of December.

There is a strong buzz in the southern film industry is that actor Vishal's upcoming film Chakra will release in December 2020. The news reports previously stated that Traident Arts had filed a stay order plea against the release of the actor's film Chakra on a digital streaming platform. Traident Arts had reportedly backed Vishal’s film called Action. The latest news update states that the Madras high court has reportedly quashed the stay order plea which was filed against Vishal’s much awaited film Chakra.

The latest buzz in the southern film industry states that the Vishal starrer could release in the month of December. The news reports on Vishal's film Chakra state that the actor has agreed to bear the losses on his previous film Action. The news reports add how Traident Arts and Vishal had an agreement in which if the film Action mints anything less than Rs 20 crores via its theatrical release in locations like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

But, unfortunately the film released but only collected Rs 7.7 crores in Tamil Nadu and 4 crores were collected from Andhra Pradesh. The actor reportedly has to bear the compensation cost of Rs 8.29 crores. The upcoming film, Chakra also features actors, Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra. The film is helmed by director MS Anandan.

(ALSO READ: Vishal’s Chakra: Madras High Court quashes stay order for the film’s release on OTT platform)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :twitter

Share your comment ×