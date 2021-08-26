Vishnu Manchu clarifies about 3 siblings of the Manchu family having clashes & living separately

Vishnu Manchu's interview for comedian Ali’s iconic Alitho Saradaga has hit the headlines for various reasons. The 44-minute interview was uploaded on YouTube and deleted later since the makers of the show felt that Vishnu’s interview might create unwanted controversies. Also, keeping in mind that Vishnu is legendary actor Mohan Babu's son, the makers decided to pull down the video. However, they have uploaded it back on Vishnu's request without any major edits. The interview sees Vishnu Manchu speaking candidly about his flop films, MAA elections, family clashes to his love affair with Viranica.

Addressing the rumours about 3 siblings of the Manchu family having clashes and living separately, the Mosagallu clarified, "My sister lives separately at our old residence, and Manoj lives at another place. I stay with my parents in a faraway home. That’s it. There are no clashes between us like it is being spread in the media and there is no need for us to clarify those rumours." On a funny note, he also revealed Lakshmi Manchu is the favourite of their father Mohan Babu and how she escapes from mistakes every time.

Meanwhile, Prakash Raj will contest against Manchu Vishnu in the Movie Artistes Association elections, to be held on October 10. The elections for the new executive committee of MAA for 2021-23 have grabbed everyone's attention.

"Pursuant to Clause no.20(a) of the Bylaws of MAA, I am pleased to inform you that the elections for the new Executive Committee for Term of 2021-2023 shall be held on Sunday, the 10th October 2021," Naresh said in a statement to all the MAA members.

