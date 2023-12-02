Vishnu Manchu hails Brahmanandam as the comedian wraps up filming for the upcoming film Kannappa

Veteran comedian Brahmanandam recently wrapped up a significant 15-day filming schedule in the picturesque landscapes of New Zealand for the much-anticipated film Kannappa. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, this cinematic masterpiece features Brahmanandam in a pivotal role, where he is set to infuse his signature wit and charm into a character that promises to be both impactful and memorable.

Brahmanandam's role in Kannappa holds substantial narrative significance and is anticipated to leave a lasting impression on the audience. The shooting experience, characterized by laughter and camaraderie, showcased Brahmanandam's remarkable action skills.

Vishnu Manchu says Brahmanandam has unparalleled energy

Notably, all the scenes featuring the legendary actor were seamlessly wrapped up in a single take, demonstrating his proficiency in delivering exceptional performances. The cast and crew were captivated by his on-set presence and the camaraderie that unfolded behind the scenes added to the joyous atmosphere.

Expressing his gratitude for this legendary collaboration, Vishnu Manchu, who plays a pivotal role in the film, stated, "Working with the legendary Brahmanandam in Kannappa has been an absolute delight. His ingenious action skills, impeccable timing, and infectious laughter brought unparalleled energy to the sets".

The Dhee movie actor continued to say, "A heartfelt thank you to Brahmanandam sir for gracing our film with his presence, transforming every moment into a masterpiece. His impact on Kannappa is immeasurable, and the joy he brought to the cast and crew is a treasure we'll forever cherish. Here's to a legendary collaboration and a film that's bound to be etched in the hearts of our audience. Thank you, Brahmanandam sir, for making Kannappa an unforgettable journey."

Vishnu Manchu Kannappa movie first look of the film

Vishnu Manchu has thrilled fans by revealing the first-look posters for his highly anticipated film, Kannappa. The filmmakers released the poster on November 23rd.

The poster depicts Vishnu Manchu as a warrior, aiming his arrow towards an imposing lingam, set against the backdrop of a lush green region. Vishnu's face remains obscured, adding an air of mystery and anticipation. Taking to his social media platforms on November 23rd, Manchu shared the captivating posters of his dream project, Kannappa, inviting the audience to "step into the world of Kannappa where the journey of an atheist warrior to becoming Lord Shiva's ultimate devotee comes to life."

Check out the first look of the Vishnu Manchu Kannappa movie below

More about Kannappa movie cast and crew

Vishnu Manchu and his team embarked on a filmmaking journey to New Zealand, capturing essential scenes for Kannappa. The actor has been consistently providing updates, offering glimpses into the film's production process.

Vishnu Manchu spearheads the stellar cast of Kannappa, not only as the protagonist but also as the creative force behind the script, showcasing his multifaceted talents. In his role as director, Mukesh Kumar Singh commands the cinematic vessel, while Paruchuri Gopalkrishna deftly handles the tale development.

The musical genius of Stephen Devassy and Manisharma comes to life as they take on the role of music directors, setting the tone for the film. Sheldon Chau's lens captures the visual essence of Kannappa as the cinematographer. Kecha Khamphakdee has choreographed the action sequences.

