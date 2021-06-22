Vishnu Manchu has his fanboy moment with Superstar Krishna; Says he can give Mahesh Babu a run for his money

Sharing a picture with Superstar Krishna, Vishnu Manchu states Krishna can give mahesh babu a run for his money with his looks and swag

Vishnu Manchu, actor and son of Mohan Babu, had a nice weekend as he spent his time with Superstar Krishna. The father and son duo, Mohan and Vishnu, Mohan met Krishna at his residence and spent some time with him. Vishnu Manchu took to Instagram and shared a picture featuring himself, dad Mohan Babu and Krishna. Vishnu stated that Krishna is so handsome, he’ll give Mahesh Babu a run for his money.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Vishnu wrote, “Fanboy moment for me. With the real deal. Legendary Superstar. Bruh, @urstrulymahesh, the big man can still give you a run for your money, with his looks and swag. (sic)” Mohan Babu and Krishna seem to have reminisced about the old days when they ruled the film industry. Fans are now curious to know if Mahesh would agree with the statement. Mahesh babu is yet to respond to this amazing post.

The Manchu and Ghattamaneni family share a great bond and often meet up and spend time together. Recently, Vishnu Manchu and his wife Viranca went on a double date with Mahesh Babu and Namrata. The couples shared the date night pictures on social media and they went viral with hearts and comments.

On the work front, Mohan Babu will be seen next in the patriotic action drama, Son of India, directed by Diamond Ratna Babu. Srikanth, Pragya Jaiswal, Tanikella Bharani, Ali, Vennela Kishore, Prudhvi Raj, Raghu Babu, Raja Ravindra and Ravi Prakash will appear in supporting roles. Vishnu Manchu, on the other hand, will be seen next in the upcoming film titled D&D Double Dose, which is the sequel of Dhee.

