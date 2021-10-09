Vishnu Manchu issues clarification regarding his stance on Pawan Kalyan’s speech at Republic event

Pawan Kalyan's fiery speech at the Republic movie pre-release event became the biggest limelight point. The actor called out Mohan Babu for being silent on the movie ticket pricing issue as he and his family are close relatives to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Now, Vishnu Manchu has issued a clarification on his stance about Pawan Kalyan's speech.

Vishnu had earlier stated that he doesn't stand by Pawan Kalyan's statements against the AP government. After this, he received flak from his fans and family as he reportedly called Pawan Kalyan an outsider from the film industry.

Speaking about it now, he clarified, “I never separated Pawan Kalyan from the Telugu film industry, he is a big star here at the end of the day. If he feels I have done so, the same question should be asked to the members of the film chamber who have also distanced themselves from his statement. The only reason I had to clarify my stance is that Pawan Kalyan had dragged my father in his speech. My father will answer Pawan anyways after October 10.”

Pawan Kalyan's brother Naga Babu had claimed that Vishnu asked Prakash Raj to choose between Pawan Kalyan and rest of the film industry, even mocking him by asking if ‘Kalyan babu’ is also an ‘outsider’ now.

Prakash Raj also lashed out at Vishnu for making such a statement at Pawan Kalyan. His line "Pawan Kalyan’s morning show collection also will not be your entire film’s budget," went viral on the internet.

