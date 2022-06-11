Vishnu Manchu makes an announcement about his next project titled 'Ginna'

Actor Vishnu Manchu on Friday announced that 'Ginna' would be the title of his next film.

The film features actresses Sunny Leone and Payal Rajput as its female leads.

Directed by the young and dynamic Eeshan Suryaah, the film will have its story and screenplay written by Kona Venkat, known for having penned the scripts of the actor's earlier hits -- 'Dhee' and 'Denikaina Reddy'.

Music for 'Ginna' will be by Anup Rubens and cinematography will be by two-time National Award winner Chota K. Naidu.

'Ginna' is being produced by Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.

The movie is set to release in four languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

