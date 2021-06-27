Vishnu Manchu shares a heartfelt note as he contests for the prescient post of Movie Artists Association

Vishnu Manchu reveals he has decided to contest for the post of president this time around in the Movie Artists Association (MAA).

Vishnu Manchu is the dynamic star of Tollywood. He is one such actor who never ceases to experiment in roles and genres. From action to comedy, Vishnu Manchu is known to ace every genre with ease. Apart from being an actor, Vishnu is also a producer and has bankrolled many superhit movies in Telugu. As the Movie Artists Association (MAA) is gearing up to conduct elections for its official body soon, Manchu Vishnu has decided to contest for the post of president this time opposite Prakash Raj.

On that note, Vishnu Manchu took to Twitter and shared a heartfelt note. The actor said in the note, "It is an honor for me to say that I am filing my nomination for the post of MAA. I grew up in the Telugu film industry, nobody can feel and empathize with the Telugu Film Fraternity like the true son of the soil.”

Vishnu also reminded everyone that he had pledged 25 percent of his earnings for the construction of MAA’s own building during his tenure as the MAA Executive Vice President, a couple of terms ago, reiterating that he is still committed to his promise. Read the full note here:



నా MAA కుటుంబానికి .To my MAA family pic.twitter.com/1TDa3f8lYA — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) June 27, 2021

On the work front, Vishnu was last seen in the Pan- Indian film, Mosagallu, which was based on the technical support scams that took place in the country. The movie has an ensemble cast of Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Navdeep, Naveen Chandra, and Karma McCain. Mosagallu was written and produced by Vishnu Manchu and directed by Jeffrey GeeChin. For his next, Vishnu will collaborate next with director Sreenu Vaitla once again to recreate the magic with D&D Double Dose. The film is bankrolled by Vishnu Manchu under the banners of 24 Frames Factory and Avaram Bhaktha Manchu.

