Vishnu Manchu takes oath as MAA president; Prabhas' uncle Krishnam Raju & Pawan Kalyan send special wishes

Vishnu Manchu, who won the Movies Artistes Association (MAA) elections last week, took oath as the president of MAA yesterday night. Vishnu defeated veteran actor Prakash Raj to win the presidency in a heated campaign. He took oath in presence of Telangana Cinematography Minister Talasani Shrinivas Yadav as chief guest, along with family and other filmy personalities.

Vishnu took to Instagram and shared a few videos from the oath ceremony. One can see his sister Lakshmi Manchu, his wife Viranca and others. Prabhas uncle and veteran actor Krishnam Raju and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal sent in their best wishes to Vishnu for his big win at MAA.

Can you guess whose at the end of the video?

Good morning my Twitter family. VISHNU MANCHU MAA PANEL sworn in democratically. Maa has shined in the last term and will glitter in this term .Thank you all the members of Maa and my Twitter family for all the love and support. Will keep up our words .

Mohan Babu, father of Vishnu also gave a speech at the ceremony and remembered the seniors in the film industry and thanked the members of the association for electing Manchu Vishnu as the president of the MAA. Mohan Babu and Vishnu Manchu will also be meeting Telangana chief minister KCR and Andhra Chief minister YS Jagan.

Prakash Raj-led panel can approach the court over the MAA election results. Prakash Raj, after losing the elections, resigned from the MAA membership and later his panel members who won also quit their posts. Some members of the panel also claimed that Mohan Babu has abused and harassed them during the elections.