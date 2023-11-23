Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa FIRST LOOK released: Spiritual journey of atheist warrior turned Lord Shiva devotee

Vishnu Manchu has delighted fans by unveiling the first-look posters for his highly anticipated film, Kannappa. To mark Vishnu Manchu's birthday on November 23, the creators of his highly anticipated project, Kannappa, released the film's first-look poster. The poster features Vishnu Manchu as a warrior, aiming his arrow towards an imposing lingam, set against the backdrop of a lush green region. Vishnu's face remains obscured, adding an air of mystery and anticipation.

Taking to his social media platforms on November 23, Manchu shared the captivating posters of his dream project, Kannappa, inviting the audience to "step into the world of Kannappa where the journey of an atheist warrior to becoming Lord Shiva's ultimate devotee comes to life."

Along with the striking visuals, Vishnu Manchu confirmed the stellar cameo roles of industry icons Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Prabhas, and Shiva Rajkumar. According to the report, Nayanthara would also play an important role. The shooting of this grand cinematic venture is currently progressing swiftly amidst the picturesque landscapes of New Zealand.

Check out the first look of the Vishnu Manchu Kannappa movie below

More about Kannappa movie cast and crew

A few weeks ago, Vishnu Manchu and his team embarked on a filmmaking journey to New Zealand, capturing essential scenes for Kannappa. The actor has been consistently providing updates, offering glimpses into the film's production process.

Vishnu Manchu encountered an unfortunate accident while filming an action sequence that involved close-range drone shots a few weeks ago. The incident occurred in New Zealand, where a drone malfunctioned and collided with Vishnu's arm, causing injuries. This mishap forced a temporary halt to the shooting schedule. Vishnu was promptly taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Manchu Vishnu spearheads the stellar cast of Kannappa, not only as the protagonist but also as the creative force behind the script, showcasing his multifaceted talents. In his role as director, Mukesh Kumar Singh commands the cinematic vessel, while Paruchuri Gopalkrishna deftly handles the tale development. The musical genius of Stephen Devassy and Manisharma comes to life as they take on the role of music directors, setting the tone for the film. Sheldon Chau's lens captures the visual essence of Kannappa as the cinematographer. Kecha Khamphakdee has choreographed the action sequences.

