Vishnu Manchu's wife Viranica and father Mohan Babu participate in his oath taking ceremony as MAA President

As we all know, Vishnu Manchu defeated veteran actor Prakash Raj to win the presidency post for Movie Artist Association-MAA. Today, the actor-producer takes oath as an MAA President and a few photos from the swearing-in ceremony have surfaced on social media. Mohan Babu and Vishnu Manchu's wife Viranica also participated in today's event.

One can see in the photos, Vishnu Manchu posing with his panel members along with other Tollywood celebrities at the oath-taking ceremony. The event began with a pooja ceremony in the presence a lot of members from the industry and a few politicians.

Take a look at the photos:

"I have today assumed the office of the President of MAA! Need all your wishes and send me positivity as much as you can," Vishnu Manchu had tweeted after winning on October 13.

Meanwhile, after Prakash Raj, all the winning members of his panel have officially resigned. "All our members resigning from our posts. Requesting Vishnu to give all these posts to his panel members & fulfil all the promises given by his panel. We will raise our voice & question in case any of the promises are not fulfilled," Prakash Raj recently said while speaking to the media in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, superstar Mohanlal has congratulated and sent his best wishes to the newly elected board members of MAA on behalf of the 'Association of Malayalam Movie Artists-AMMA'.