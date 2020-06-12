Vishnu Manchu's wife Viranica returns to India along with kids after being stuck in Singapore

As per news reports, the south star Vishnu Manchu had returned to India to celebrate his father Mohan Babu's birthday on March 7. Viranica along with two daughters were still in Singapore.

The south actor Vishnu Manchu's wife Viranica was stuck in Singapore along with the kids, Ariana and Viviana for 100 days due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in the country. The global outbreak of Coronavirus led to the Indian government suspending the air travel. The country was under lockdown which led to Viranica getting stuck in Singapore with her two daughters. Vishnu Manchu's wife Viranica also shared a picture on her social media account while she was in the flight on her way back to India. Viranica after a long gap of 100 days.

As per news reports, the south star Vishnu Manchu had returned to India to celebrate his father Mohan Babu's birthday on March 7. Viranica along with two daughters was still in Singapore. But, after the Coronavirus lockdown was imposed in the country, it was impossible to return back to India. Vishnu Manchu also shared a picture of his family, said that he is missing his wife and kids. Now, finally after a long wait, Viranica and the kids are back in the country.

Finally going home after 100 days in Singapore. #vandebharatmission

Thank you @indiainsingapor & @airindiain for the exemplary effort in taking us home. AI Singapore team was extremely wonderful & helpful! High commissioner @jawedashraf5 and your entire team, thank you so much! pic.twitter.com/aLkr1VtZ3J — Viranica Manchu (vinimanchu) June 11, 2020

Viranica along with the kids made their way back to the country in the special flight from Singapore to India, which was meant to take the stranded Indians back to the country, as a part of the Vande Bharat Mission. Recently, the Malayalam actor cum director Prithviraj Sukumaran returned to the country after being stuck in Jordon's Wadi Rum area along with the cast and crew of his film, Aadujeevitham.

(ALSO READ: Nishabdham Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer's makers issue clarification about the film’s release)

Share your comment ×