Vishnu Vinyasam OTT Release: When and where to watch Sree Vishnu’s romantic comedy online

Vishnu Vinyasam, starring Sree Vishnu, was released in theatres on February 27, 2026. Directed by Yadunaath Maruthi Rao, the romantic comedy film is now set to stream online. Here are the OTT details.

Vishnu Vinyasam OTT Release

Vishnu Vinyasam is slated to release on the digital platform Amazon Prime Video and is scheduled to stream from March 20, 2026. The film is now available to watch online just three weeks after its theatrical release.

Official trailer and plot of Vishnu Vinyasam

Vishnu Vinyasam follows the story of Vishnu, who works as a junior lecturer at a private college in Ongole. He is a superstitious person who strongly believes in astrology and numerology. Before doing anything, he seeks advice from an astrologer, showing how deeply he trusts such practices.

The man comes across a quirky woman named Manisha and slowly falls for her. However, little does Vishnu know about the danger that is about to shatter his life because of her.

Cast and crew of Vishnu Vinyasam

Vishnu Vinyasam stars Sree Vishnu in the lead role, along with Nayana Sarika, Satya, Murali Sharma, Brahmaji, Praveen, Satyam Rajesh, Srikanth Iyengar, Vadlamani Srinivas, and Goparaju Ramana in key roles.

Directed by Yadunaath Maruthi Rao, the film features music composed by Radhan, known for Arjun Reddy. Sai Sreeram and Karthikeyan Rohini serve as the cinematographer and editor, respectively.

Sree Vishnu’s work front

Sree Vishnu was last seen in a lead role in the film Mrithyunjay . The action thriller follows the story of Jay, an ambitious reporter who works at Swecha Newspaper, where his job is to secure obituary advertisements. Jay excels in his role, but his goal is to earn a place in the Crime Bureau department. However, he is denied the position due to a lack of experience and skills.

One day, while working on securing an obituary ad, Jay notices something unusual about a death. He begins searching for answers, and his investigation eventually leads him to a formidable force.

Apart from Sree Vishnu in the lead role, the film also stars Reba Monica John, Baby Uha, Sudharshan, Raccha Ravi, Ayyappa, Sijju, Aishwarya, Balaaditya, and Krishna Koushik in key roles. The film was released in theatres on March 6, 2026, just days after Vishnu Vinyasam hit the big screens.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 Skips Release? Mohanlal’s crime drama thriller likely to be postponed from April 2, 2026