Vishnu Vinyasam Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Sree Vishnu’s romantic comedy drama

Sree Vishnu-starrer Vishnu Vinyasam was released in theatres on February 27, 2026. Directed by Yadunaath Maruthi Rao, the romantic comedy-drama has made an impact on viewers, prompting them to take to social media to share their reactions. Here’s a look at what they had to say.

Vishnu Vinyasam Twitter Review

Taking to social media, a user on X (formerly Twitter) commented that Vishnu Vinyasam was a worthy film and described Sree Vishnu as the “king of entertainment.” The user added that Nayan Sarika remained on their mind and that the climax was superb. Overall, they felt the film was worth the money and rated it 3.5 out of 5.

Another netizen stated that Vishnu Vinyasam was an outdated comedy entertainer that worked only in bits and pieces. The user mentioned that although Sree Vishnu tried hard to carry the film with his signature style, weak writing and forced humour prevented it from fully succeeding. According to them, the movie had a few enjoyable moments but ultimately turned out to be partly engaging and partly disappointing.

Meanwhile, a third user described Vishnu Vinyasam as an excellent family watch and once again referred to Sree Vishnu as the king of comedy. The user said that every scene was highly enjoyable, Satya’s comedy was hilarious, and Nayan Sarika added charm. They also appreciated the songs and background score, calling them fresh hits, and rated the film 4 out of 5 without hesitation.

More about Vishnu Vinyasam

Vishnu Vinyasam follows the story of Vishnu, who works as a junior lecturer at a private college in Ongole. He is a superstitious person who strongly believes in astrology and numerology. Before doing anything, he seeks advice from an astrologer, showing how deeply he trusts such practices. He comes across a quirky woman named Manisha and slowly falls for her. However, little does Vishnu know about the danger that is about to shatter his life because of her.

The film stars Sree Vishnu and Nayan Sarika in the lead roles. They are joined by Satya, Murali Sharma, Brahmaji, Srikanth Iyengar, Srinivasa Reddy, and others in key roles.

Directed by Yadunaath Maruthi Rao, the film features music composed by Radhan, known for Arjun Reddy. Sai Sreeram and Karthikeyan Rohini serve as the cinematographer and editor, respectively.

