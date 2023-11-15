Vishnu Vishal alters social media post's caption amid fan backlash

Vishnu Vishal is one of the most prominent young faces in Tamil cinema. The actor has proved his mettle over the years, by featuring in films like Ratsasan, Kaadan, and many more. The actor is also quite active on social media, often giving fans a glimpse into his movies, life, and travel.

The actor recently took to social media to share an image with Kamal Haasan and Aamir Khan, with the caption: “A favourite pic with all favourites; Superstars are superstars for a reason”.The picture quickly went viral, and in fact, even faced backlash from fans for the caption he had used. The moniker of Superstar has been used to refer to Rajinikanth over the years, and has even become synonymous with his name, causing trolls to quickly react in the comments.

Vishnu Vishal faces backlash for altering caption

Owing to the backlash that his initial caption received, the actor even altered the caption to: “A favourite pic with all favourites; Stars are stars for a reason”. However, that did not solve the issue as fans had taken screenshots of his post beforehand, and started sharing them in the comments, questioning the actor for changing the caption.

Check out the posts below:

Vishnu Vishal on the workfront

Vishnu Vishal was last seen in the romantic sports comedy film Gatta Kusthi, which was helmed by Chella Ayyavu. The film also featured Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead role, and had Karunas, Munshikanth, Redin Kingsley, Sreeja Ravi, Hareesh Peradi, and more portraying prominent roles. The film was produced by Ravi Teja, Vishnu Vishal, Shubhra and Aryan Ramesh under the banners RT Team Works and VV Studioz. The film received highly positive comments from fans and critics alike, especially for the performances of the lead actors.

The Ratsasan actor will next be seen in Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Lal Salaam, which also features Vikranth in the lead role. The film also has Rajinikanth playing the character of Moideen Bhai, and has an extended cameo appearance. Apart from that, the film features Livingston, KS Ravikumar, and a cameo appearance by Kapil Dev as well. The film is all set to release during Pongal next year. The music for the film has been composed by AR Rahman.

