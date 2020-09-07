Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta get engaged; Actor shares photos as he starts a new life

Vishnu Vishal took to Twitter and shared a few photos as he exchanged rings with his ladylove Jwala at home. Check it out below.

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta are engaged and the first photos from their engagement ceremony amid lockdown are out. Vishnu took to Twitter and shared a few photos as he exchanged rings with his ladylove Jwala at home. He tweeted, "Happy birthday @Guttajwala..New start to LIFE..Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around..Need all your love n blessings guys..#newbeginnings." The couple decided to get engaged on Jwala Gutta's birthday but going by Vishnu Vishal's tweets, it was an impromptu event.

The badminton player Jwala Gutta and Vishal have always been open about their relationship. The couple has been setting major relationship goals with their lovey-dovey photos on social media. During one of the interviews, on being asked if marriage is on cards with Jwala, Vishnu Vishal had said, " I believe in companionship for life." Meanwhile, congratulations are in order for the newly engaged couple.

Take a look below:

Happy birthday @Guttajwala

New start to LIFE..

Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around.. Need all your love n blessings guys..#newbeginnings thank you @basanthjain for arranging a ring in d middle of d night.. pic.twitter.com/FYAVQuZFjQ — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) September 7, 2020

Earlier this year, Vishnu Vishal opened up on getting divorced with ex-wife Rajini. He spilled the beans saying the question of ‘You’ve changed’ came between then and that led to their divorce and slowly slipped into depression.

Many also blamed his rumoured relationship with Amala Paul behind his separation with Rajini. Talking about the same, the actor said to India Today, "What hurts me is, people, start assuming things and start commenting about one’s life without even realising the truth. When I post pictures of Jwala or when she does, a section of people manipulate things and pass insensitive comments. Some say that I got separated from my wife because of Jwala Gutta and another say that I was in a relationship with Amala Paul during the time of Raatchasan. I can’t prove them wrong by revealing the actual reason for my separation, as its something personal."

