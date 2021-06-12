Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta’s unseen PHOTO from their Mehandi ceremony is all things love
After several speculations and news reports, Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta tied the knot on April 22, 2021, in a private ceremony. The couple shared a few photos from the wedding and pre wedding ceremonies on their social media spaces. Well, no amount of celebrity wedding photos will be enough for us to see. Now, in an unexpected treat to his fans and followers, Vishnu Vishal has shared a photo from their Mehandi ceremony, where the couple can be seen having a candid moment.
In March, Vishnu Vishal confirmed during an interview that he will tie the knot with badminton player Jwala Gutta soon. Jwala Gutta too shared photos with her friends as they threw her a bridal shower. In the photos, Jwala was seen in an off-white gown and wore a sash that had "Bride-to-be" written on it. Recently, the couple made the headlines when they both shared photos from their vacation in the Maldives, and the photos instantly went viral on all social media platforms.