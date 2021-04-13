Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta to tie the knot on April 22 in a private ceremony; See wedding invitation

Kollywood’s popular star Vishnu Vishal took to his social media space and announced that he is all set to tie the knot with badminton player Jwala Gutta.

After several speculations and news reports, Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta are finally are set to tie the knot on April 22, 2021, in a private ceremony. Announcing the news on his social media space, Vishnu Vishal shared the wedding invitation. He wrote, “LIFE IS A JOURNEY... EMBRACE IT... HAVE FAITH AND TAKE THE LEAP... Need all your love and support as always... @Guttajwala #JWALAVISHED”. As soon as he shared the news, his fans took to the comments section and congratulated him.

In March, Vishnu Vishal confirmed during an interview that he will tie the knot with badminton player Jwala Gutta soon. Jwala Gutta too shared photos with her friends as they threw her a bridal shower. In the photos, Jwala was seen in an off-white gown and wore a sash that had "Bride-to-be" written on it. Recently, the couple made the headlines when they both shared photos from their vacation in the Maldives, and the photos instantly went viral on all social media platforms.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vishnu will be next seen in FIR directed by Manu Anand. He is all set to start the shooting of his next film titled Mohandas. The film was announced in 2020 and it is produced under Vishnu Vishal’s home banner Vishnu Vishal Studioz. Touted to be a dark thriller that will be helmed by Kalavu fame Murali Karthik. The film has Aishwarya Rajesh as the leading lady. It was earlier anticipated that the film will be a sequel of the megahit venture Ratchasan. However, the rumour was dismissed.

