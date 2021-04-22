Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta tie the knot; Here are the first photos of the newlyweds

Newlyweds Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta look stunning together in their traditional wedding outfits.

Actor Vishnu Vishal and badminton star Jwala Gutta tied the knot today, April 22, in presence of their close friends and family members. After Mehendi and sangeet ceremony, the couple got married today in a close-knit wedding and had taken all the necessary precautions. They had also got themselves tested negative before hosting the wedding events. Dr Manjula Anagani who was a part of their wedding ceremonies took to social media and shared a few photos of the couple looking stunning as ever. Sharing it on Instagram, she wrote, "A wedding is a culmination of two people and I feel extremely joyous and happy to be part of such a beautiful event of a wonderful couple. May you both be blessed with all the happiness." One can see in the photos, Vishnu Vishal opted for a white shirt and mundu for the wedding, while Jwala Gutta makes for a perfect bride in a traditional silk saree teamed with an embellished blouse. They also posted a few quirky photos and look like a perfect match made in heaven. Photographer Karan Soma, who has covered some beautiful moments of the couple from the wedding, also shared a few photos of Vishnu Vishal and badminton star Jwala Gutta on Instagram. Take a look:

Jwala Gutta came into Vishnu Vishal's life while he was going through a bad phase, on a personal front with his now ex-wife Rajini.

On Jwala's birthday last year, Vishnu Vishal surprised his ladylove by proposing to her for engagement. Vishnu took to Twitter and shared a few photos as they exchanged rings at home. He tweeted, "Happy birthday @Guttajwala..New start to LIFE..Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around..Need all your love n blessings guys..#newbeginnings."

